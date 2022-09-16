Petrobras President Caio Paes de Andrade is diagnosed with cancer

support the 247

247 – The president of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade, was diagnosed with cancer, informs the State of S. Paulo. The company informed the employees that Paes de Andrade started a health treatment, without giving further details.

“Officially, Petrobras did not confirm the diagnosis, claiming that it was a personal matter for the president. However, sources with knowledge of the case confirm that the president of Petrobras was diagnosed with carcinoma, a common type of cancer that develops in epithelial cells that cover the skin and most organs. Carcinomas have high cure rates, depending on the affected structure”, says the report.

Petrobras informed that the president will continue in charge of the company, dispatching normally.

