Petrobras president has cancer and has already started treatment

River – A Petrobras confirmed this Thursday, 15th, to Broadcast that the president of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade, started a health treatment. The news was given to company employees in an internal statement. Despite this, Paes de Andrade will continue in command of the state-owned company, dispatching normally, the company said. The executive spends most of his days in Brasília, far from Petrobras’ headquarters in Rio.

Officially, Petrobras did not confirm the diagnosis, claiming that it was a personal matter for the president. However, sources with knowledge of the case confirm that the president of Petrobras was diagnosed with carcinoma, a common type of cancer that develops in epithelial cells that cover the skin and most organs. Carcinomas have high cure rates, depending on the structure affected.

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, substitute for Paulo Uebel

Paes de Andrade took over Petrobras at the end of June of this year by indication of the Union. He is seen as key to the process of technically lowering fuel prices at Petrobras refineries, in line with pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), close to the elections.

Since July 19, there have been four reductions in gasoline, with the impact of an accumulated drop of 31.8% in prices. In the case of diesel, there were two readjustments, which allowed an accumulated reduction of 9.3% at the stations, according to figures from the National Agency of Petroleum, Biofuels and Natural Gas (ANP) released last Monday.