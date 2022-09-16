Petrobras president has cancer and starts treatment

The president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informed employees of the state-owned company, this Thursday (15/9), that he had started treatment to fight head and neck carcinoma, a type of cancer that has high cure rates.

In the message to the company’s servers, the 48-year-old executive says that the treatment will involve chemotherapy sessions for 12 weeks, divided into four cycles every three weeks. They will be followed by another seven weeks of consolidation radiotherapy.

Caio informed that he is under the care of the team of doctor Fernando Maluf, from the Albert Einstein hospital, one of the most recognized cancer treatment centers in the world. He stressed that he will continue to work, with only some limitations for travel and face-to-face meetings.

See the full note from the president of Petrobras to employees:

“The President of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informs the company’s employees that he is starting a health treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma called epidermide, which is relatively common and well known, with high cure rates. Treatment involves chemotherapy for 12 weeks, in 4 cycles every 3 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of consolidation radiotherapy. Caio is under the care of Dr. Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein, one of the most recognized cancer treatment centers in the world. The President continues to work and dispatch as normal, with some limitations for in-person meetings and travel.“