Petrobras president has cancer; Caio Mario Paes de Andrade

The president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informed the company’s employees that he started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma called epidermide, which is a type of cancer considered common and with high cure rates.

“The treatment involves chemotherapy for 12 weeks, in 4 cycles every 3 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of consolidation radiotherapy. Caio is under the care of the team of doctor Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein, one of the most recognized centers of treatment cancer in the world, and continues to work and dispatch normally, with some limitations for face-to-face meetings and travel”, said the executive in an email sent to employees, to which the UOL had access.

The director took office in June this year, when he became the fourth nominee by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to take office in charge of the company. His appointment took place at a time when the company was being criticized by the president, who said he frowned upon the rise in fuel prices, announced after the state-owned company declared record profit in the first quarter of this year.

The communicator’s approval to head the state-owned company represented a victory for the federal government, which achieved four consecutive reductions in the price of gasoline sold to distributors. The first was on July 19, when Petrobras informed that the value of the fuel would be reduced by R$0.20 per liter, from R$4.06 to R$3.86.

Then, at the end of July, there was a reduction of R$ 0.15 per liter in the price of gasoline for distributors, in which the average sale price of the state-owned fuel went from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71 per liter. On August 15, there was another cut, of 4.8%, in the price of gasoline at refineries. The most recent was earlier this month.

What does the president of Petrobras say

To UOL, Petrobras informed that Caio Mario Paes de Andrade had started a health treatment. “The fact has already been communicated to Petrobras employees. Caio continues to work and dispatch normally,” the company said in a statement. Read the full text of what the executive said to the company’s employees:

“The president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informs the company’s employees that he is starting a health treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma called epidermide, which is relatively common and well known, with high cure rates.

Treatment involves chemotherapy for 12 weeks, in 4 cycles every 3 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of consolidation radiotherapy. Caio is under the care of Dr. Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein, one of the most recognized cancer treatment centers in the world.

The president continues to work and dispatch as normal, with some limitations for in-person meetings and travel.”