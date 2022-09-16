Petrobras president says he started cancer treatment

The president of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade, announced this Thursday (15.Sep.2022) to employees of the state company that he has cancer and started treatment for a head and neck carcinoma – a type of cancer with a high percentage of cure. The information is from the news portal metropolises.

The 48-year-old executive said he will undergo chemotherapy sessions for 12 weeks, separated into 4 cycles every 3 weeks. At the end of this phase, he begins 7 weeks of consolidation radiation.

He is being accompanied by doctor Fernando Maluf, from the Albert Einstein hospital, a reference in cancer treatment. Andrade added that he continues to work, with some limitations for travel and face-to-face meetings.

Here is the full message from the president of Petrobras to employees, according to the news portal:

“The President of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informs the company’s employees that he is starting a health treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma called epidermide, which is relatively common and well known, with high cure rates. Treatment involves chemotherapy for 12 weeks, in 4 cycles every 3 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of consolidation radiotherapy. Caio is under the care of Dr. Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein, one of the most recognized cancer treatment centers in the world. The President continues to work and dispatch as normal, with some limitations for face-to-face meetings and travel.”.