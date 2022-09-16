Petrobras says the price of gasoline will continue to fall

According to members of Petrobras, the scenario is favorable for further price reductions, especially for gasoline.

According to members of Petrobras, the scenario is ripe for further price reductions, especially for gasoline. Although the monitoring of international prices is part of the company’s statute, the political influence of the government has had an impact on the frequency of readjustments when they are electorally beneficial to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Although the international market and the dollar exchange pressure on domestic prices, there is an average difference of R$0.20 in the price of gasoline in Brazil compared to the international price.

However, the logic of cooking gas prices is different from other fuels. In this way, Petrobras avoids very frequent transfers as it is the main producer and importer. Announced last Monday (12), the reduction in cooking gas was already expected by the market, which followed a sharper drop in international prices since last week.

Therefore, the reduction was 4.7% in the price of LPG. As a result, the average value of gas sold to distributors dropped from R$4.23 per kilo to R$4.03. Thus, the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder became R$52.34, that is, a reduction of R$2.60, on average.

The last time the price of gas was lowered was on April 9, when there was a reduction of R$ 3.27 in the final value of the cylinder. In addition, in the same month, the National Congress passed a Bill. Making it possible to reduce taxes on gas without having to compensate for the loss of revenue.

As it directly affects the poorest population and also the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the price of cylinders and fuel is at the center of the political debate. Thus, in addition to reducing taxes, in June Congress took advantage of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which decreed a state of emergency to increase the benefit.

Thus, through it, there was the creation of a voucher of R$ 1 thousand for truck drivers to fill up their vehicles, in addition to the gas voucher that started to cover 100% of the value of the gas cylinder every two months.

