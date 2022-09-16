Piauí has ​​a drop in the number of homes with televisions, points out a survey by the IBGE

From 2019 to 2021, there was a reduction in the rate of households that had a television. The drop was observed in Piauí and throughout Brazil. This is what the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD Contínua) carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) shows.

According to the survey, the proportion of homes with a television set in Brazil fell from 96.2% in 2019 to 95.5%. In Piauí, it decreased from 94.4% in 2019 to 92.2% in 2021. The survey also shows the evolution of television ownership by type, indicating an increase in the presence of thin-screen TVs at the expense of tube TVs.

In 2016, tube devices predominated in Piauí, present in 55.9% of homes with TVs. On the other hand, thin-screen TVs (LED, LCD or plasma) existed in only 35.7% of homes with a TV.

Over time, the situation has reversed: in 2021, tube televisions were in 25.9% of households with a TV, while thin-screen televisions already reached 68.9% of Piauí households that had a television set.

SITUATION IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, thin-screen televisions were already predominant in 2016, being present in 54.2% of homes with a TV. In the same year, tube sets continued to exist in 32.9% of Brazilian homes with TVs.

Over the years, the difference has only widened: 84.2% of households with a TV had a thin-screen TV in 2021 and only 11.9% had a tube TV.