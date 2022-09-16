PlayStation Store Announces ‘Successful Games’ Promotion on Dying Light 2, Gran Turismo 7, and More

PlayStation

There are discounts of up to 80% on various games and DLCs

PlayStation Store announces promotion "successful games" in games Dying Light 2, Gran Turismo 7 and more
THE PlayStation revealed the promotion “Successful Games” on the PlayStation Store (PS Store) between the 14th and 28th of September, with discounts on renowned games such as Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and much more.

There are more than 500 PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 items, including games, DLCs and other additional content, with discounts of up to 80%. See below some of the highlights of the “Successful Games” promotion.

– Gran Turismo 7 (PS4 and PS5), from R$349.90 to R$248.42 (-28%);
– Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition (PS5), R$399.50 for R$199.75 (-50%);
– Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4 and PS5), R$349.90 for R$223.93 (-36%);
– Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4 and PS5), from R$264.90 to R$158.94 (-40%);
– Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 and PS5), from R$249.50 to R$124.75 (-50%);
– Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5), from R$349.90 to R$223.93 (-36%)

– The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4), R$249.50 for R$124.75 (-50%);
– God of War (PS4), from R$99.50 to R$49.75 (-50%);
– Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5), from R$499.90 to R$199.96 (-60%);
– Riders Republic (PS4 and PS5), from R$279.90 to R$92.36 (-67%);
– DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – Deluxe Edition (PS4), R$349.90 for R$87.47 (-75%);
– Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition (PS4), from R$299.99 for R$59.99 (-80%).

Remembering that all purchases are made on the Brazilian PS Store, with local payment methods. Also, check before completing the purchase the platform of the game, if it is for PS4, PS5 only or if it is cross-generation (PS4 and PS5).

