PlayStation Store reveals promotion on major titles

Great modern titles are in the catalog for a great PlayStation Store sale, which promises to bring you up to 80% off games.

As announced by Sonyheavyweight titles like Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Dying Light 2 and Gran Turismo 7 will have reduced prices until September 28 at PlayStation Store.

To click hereyou will be redirected directly to the store page, where you will be able to take advantage of the main promotions in time.

It is worth remembering that the PlayStation will be present at the Brasil Game Show, with the largest stand in the history of the event, which will occupy an area of ​​more than 1,000m².

The space will bring activations and many games, including free-to-play PlayStation 5 stations, which will be available to visitors between October 6th and 12th.

In case you’re not familiar, the Brasil Game Show traditionally takes place at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo.

“It is a great pride for BGS to have such a great and exclusive participation with PlayStation and to bring content to the Brazilian public that very few people in the world will have access to. This presence reflects the importance the brand gives to our country and we look forward to sharing amazing days with BGS visitors.” – celebrated Marcelo Tavaresfounder and CEO of Brasil Game Show.

If you want to attend, you better hurry, because 95% of tickets for Saturday (8/10) have already been sold.