Pogba’s brother admits to being behind video with threat to Juventus player | international football

Mathias Pogba, detained for his alleged involvement in the extortion case of his older brother and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, has admitted to investigators that he is behind the initiative of the video with threats to the player, informed sources close to the case, confirming an information. of the newspaper Le Parisien.

Mathias, 32, reported himself to police on Wednesday and was eventually arrested. In addition to him, four other people are being detained in the case for extortion with a weapon, kidnapping in a gang and participation in an association of criminals.

The lawsuit, which affects France less than two months away from the World Cup, was opened when Paul Pogba filed a complaint with the Turin Prosecutor’s Office after suffering extortion attempts between March and July 2022.

However, the case gained repercussion with the publication on August 27 of an enigmatic video in which Mathias, also a professional player, promised to make “revelations” about Paul and other athletes like Mbappé.

During his detention, Mathias acknowledged that this video was his own initiative, according to sources close to the investigation.

1 of 2 2019 image of Paul Pogba and his brother, Mathias, who was arrested on Wednesday in an investigation for extortion – Photo: Guillaume Souvant/AFP 2019 image of Paul Pogba and his brother, Mathias, who was arrested on Wednesday in an investigation for extortion – Photo: Guillaume Souvant/AFP

The star of the France selection told during his first hearing that he was the victim of blackmail by some childhood friends and two hooded men with guns, who demanded financial help and tried to extort him.

An amount of 13 million euros was requested and the player claims to have delivered 100 thousand euros. He then claimed to have recognized his brother Mathias among the suspects.

At another hearing, Pogba told investigators that Mathias was “under pressure” from people who wanted money from him. Last week, through his lawyer, Mathias Pogba said he was “totally oblivious to any extortion maneuver against his brother”.

The ex-Manchester United also alleged, in deposition, that he consulted a wizard and asked only to protect him from injuries. The French fear that the case will affect the atmosphere of the team in the World Cup. Mbappe, however, stated that, at first, he “prefers to trust the word of a companion”.