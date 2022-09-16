Police arrest candidate for deputy and 4 more for “selling city hall”

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro opened this Thursday, 15, an operation against an alleged criminal organization responsible for the “sale of administration” of the municipality of Itatiaia to ‘investors’. During the offensive, candidate for federal deputy for the Union Brazil Clébio Lopes Pereira, known as “Clébio Jacaré”, and Silvano Rodrigues da Silva, “Vaninho”, councilor and former interim mayor of the city located on the border between Minas Gerais, were arrested. and Rio de Janeiro, in Serra da Mantiqueira. At Clébio’s house, who told the Superior Electoral Court he had R$5.1 million in cash, prosecutors seized between R$29,000 and US$3,000.

Fábio Alves Ramos, former chief of staff of the mayor of Itatiaia, Julio Cesar da Silva Santiago, known as “Julinho” and Édnei da Conceição Cordeiro, former secretary of Social Assistance and Human Rights of Itatiaia, were also targets of arrest warrants. In addition to them, the deputy councilor Geilson de Almeida, known as ‘Pipia’, was arrested in flagrante delicto.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the group under suspicion is composed of “public agents who received amounts to delegate the management of the Executive Branch and omit themselves from the inspections inherent to the Legislative Branch, which were paid by the partners who, in return, assumed the de facto conduction of the municipality, focusing on the diversion of public resources, including from the appointment of ‘ghost’ employees and fraud in contracts and bids, aiming to recover the ‘investment’ made”.

The investigations carried out this morning are part of the ostensible third phase of the “Apanthropía” investigations. The operation still fulfills search and seizure warrants against ten other people accused of being part of the suspected criminal organization. The orders were issued by the 1st Criminal Court Specialized in Organized Crime of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.

The Rio de Janeiro prosecutor denounced 15 people in the investigation. According to the piece, a “complex structure was formed, with sectored cells and well-designed activities”. Investigators say the group is suspected of committing crimes of embezzlement against the public administration, embezzlement, concussion, passive corruption, active corruption, illegal direct contracting, fraud in bidding or contract and money laundering.

“The criminal activity carried out by the organization is led by Clébio, responsible for designing the project and primary agreement with the local public administration; Fábio, considered Clébio’s right-hand man; Imberê Moreira Alves and Silvano, the latter two in the capacity of Heads of the Executive Power at different and consecutive moments, which acted as instruments for materializing the criminal structure in the local public machine. It is important to point out that everyone had the power of command, individual or collective, over the criminal organization”, says the MP.

WITH THE WORD, CLÉBIO JACARÉ

The businessman Clébio Lopes Pereira was the target of an action by the Public Ministry that took place on the morning of this Thursday (15). It occurs at a time when his candidacy for federal deputy has been growing in several regions of the state and this has greatly worried some political currents.

The candidate does not have contracts in Itatiaia, a municipality where none of his companies work or have worked with that municipal administration, much less is linked to any business company that has contracts with the local city hall.

The businessman is calm, trusts the Justice, and his work team continues to carry out the electoral campaign.

