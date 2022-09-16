Poliomyelitis: “84% of our municipalities register between high and very high risk for the reintroduction of the disease”, alert epidemiologist – Revista Crescer

+



Possible outbreaks of polio or infantile paralysis have worried many health professionals, especially in Brazil. the combination of low vaccine coverage and surveillance difficulties open a great door for the circulation of poliovirus, which can be types 1, 2 and 3. During the XXIV SBIm National Immunization Daywhich took place in São Paulo between the 7th and 10th of September, the epidemiologist and technical advisor of the National Immunization Program (PNI), Caroline Gava Alves, made an important warning: “84% of our municipalities register between high and very high risk high for the reintroduction of the disease”.

The risk of reintroduction of the disease is assessed considering surveillance, immunization and sociodemographic indicators. According to data from the Datasus platform, in 2021, polio vaccine coverage was 69.98% and in 2022, we are still at 49.44% — far from the 95% target.

In your presentation at the table Brazil, a high risk country for polio, the epidemiologist highlighted the consequences of the disease, which mainly affects children under 5 years of age. “One in every 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis and 5% to 10% of those infected die from paralysis of the respiratory muscles”, highlighted the researcher.

The vaccine was a great ally to eradicate the disease in several parts of the world. In 1988, around 350,000 cases were recorded around the planet. This year, until August 30, 24 cases were confirmed worldwide. In 1994, Brazil received the certification of elimination of poliomyelitis, however, the low vaccination coverage has been worrying health professionals.

Transmission and symptoms

The transmission of the disease happens through contact with feces (which can contaminate water and food) or secretions expelled from the mouth of infected people – when talking, coughing or sneezing.

In most cases, carriers are asymptomatic – but even without signs, they can infect other people. However, when there are symptoms, they depend on the severity of the infection. In the non-paralytic formoften, the disease can be confused with a cold and brings fever, malaise, headaches and body aches, which can include vomiting, diarrhea, spasms and stiffness in the back of the neck. Already in paralytic formwhen the virus reaches motor neuron cells, in addition to the symptoms mentioned, it also includes muscle flaccidity that usually affects the lower limbs more.

Brazil as a risk group

during the table Brazil, a high risk country for polio, Luiza Helena Falleiros Arlant, coordinating professor at the Department of Child Health at the Metropolitan University of Santos (SP), also highlighted the difficult Brazilian scenario regarding the disease. “According to the risk assessment in the Americas and the Caribbean carried out by PAHO [Organização Pan-Americana]considering variables such as vaccination coverage, epidemiological surveillance and other health determinants, Brazil is in second place in the very high risk group, only preceded by Haiti”, he says.

To reverse this situation, it is necessary to invest in vaccination. In Brazil, there are the following types of vaccine against poliomyelitis:

– VIP (inactivated injectable vaccine): It uses inactivated virus technology and, according to the PNI (National Immunization Program), of the Ministry of Health, it should be applied at 2, 4 and 6 months.

– OPV (attenuated oral vaccine): It is the one that became known in the campaigns with the character Zé Gotinha, because, obviously, it is applied orally. In the routine of childhood vaccination, according to the PNI, it should be taken as a booster, at 15 months and 4 years.

According to the professor, it is essential to increase vaccination coverage against polio with the injectable inactivated vaccine, as it has already shown that it elicits a high immune response and is extremely effective. The coordinator also pointed out that in the United States, Canada and Europe, the oral vaccine has not been used for some time. And in Latin America, 13 countries use the injectable inactivated vaccine exclusively. For Luiza Helena, it is important to suspend the use of the attenuated oral vaccine in Brazil. “It is a vaccine used only to contain outbreaks, it is not used in the routine vaccine,” she said.

On this issue, Caroline Gava Alves, technical advisor for the National Immunization Program (PNI), pointed out that Brazil is already participating in discussion forums with the World Health Organization (WHO) to review the vaccination schedule recommended in the country, considering a gradual replacement of VOP by VIP, but there is still no closed positioning.

return of polio

Professor Luiza Helena also commented on the cases of poliomyelitis that have been reappearing in countries that had already eradicated the disease. One of them was in Malawi. The country identified a case of wild polio in a 3-year-old girl and triggered an alert worldwide. “This case drew a lot of media attention and social commotion, because it was in an unvaccinated 3-year-old girl with onset of paralysis. This virus was genetically associated with the sequence of the virus detected in Pakistan”, explained the professor.

The researcher also highlighted efforts in the United Kingdom to detect the polio virus in its sewage. In June, British officials found traces of a live vaccine-derived version of the virus in sewage samples in parts of London and say community transmission is “likely”. Since then, parents are being encouraged to ensure that their children’s vaccines are up to date, especially after the pandemic, when some children were left behind on their schedule.

As early as July, the first case of polio in the United States in nearly a decade was detected in upstate New York, as announced by the chiefs of health. The patient was diagnosed in Rockland County after a consultation. Health officials believe he was infected outside the country.

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in the state in response to the poliovirus, which has been detected since April in wastewater from four counties and New York City. informed the NBC News.

Nassau County was the latest to find polio in its wastewater. The poliovirus found in a sample collected in August was genetically linked to the paralytic case. The viruses found in another 50 samples collected in Rockland, Orange and Sullivan counties share the same genetic link.

With the declaration of emergency, health officials aim to expand the network of people who can administer polio vaccines and prevent the spread of the disease.

For Luiza Helena, in Brazil, surveillance still needs to improve and it may be possible that the polivirus is already circulating. “The problem is not only coverage, but also its heterogeneity that creates susceptible pockets. Thus, vaccination is one of the pillars of eradication of the disease, as well as surveillance”, points out the expert.

