Possibility of earning BRL 504.00 EVERY month in passive income: understand!

Recently, a famous Brazilian youtuber – specialized in the world of investments, micro-task applications and income generation platforms – started to publicize a passive income generation method that, supposedly, offers income of R$ 504 per month for all participants. . But does this alternative really work?

If you want to make money on the internet in 2022, it is worth distrusting the information that is disseminated on social networks and in YouTube videos. It is extremely important to consult official data on reputable websites and reliable media outlets. With that in mind, check out our review below and see how to earn R$504 of passive income.

How to find reliable ways to profit online?

Before we talk about the possibility of earning R$ 504 of passive income every month, it is worth explaining how to find reliable alternatives to profit on the internet. A golden tip is to always take the promises of youtubers and digital influencers with one foot.

After all, the purpose of these influencers is also to make money. In addition, it is important to avoid alternatives that promise quick and expressive profits. Most of the time, they hide virtual scams.

How to earn BRL 504 in passive income online?

According to the Brazilian youtuber mentioned above, It is possible to earn BRL 504 of passive income (every month) through the HCTR 11 investment fund (also known as FII Hectare CE). For those who don’t know, HCTR 11 is a “paper” type real estate fund.

The objective of this fund is to invest the capital, primarily, in real estate debt securities (the famous Certificates of Real Estate Receivables). HCTR 11 also practices investments in other fixed income assets.

In other words, participants can value and monetize the shares through the remuneration that comes from the exploitation of these real estate assets. The company VÓRTX DTVM LTDA (managed by Hectare Capital) is responsible for managing the fund. The administration fee is 0.06% per year.

Is it really possible to earn BRL 504 of passive income with the fund?

According to the legislation that manages investment funds, the FII model must distribute at least 95% of net income to shareholders. Therefore, it is really possible to earn passive income with the method. However, the value of the profits depends on the price of the fund and the participation of the shareholders.

The current price of the HCTR 11 (up to the closing of this article) is R$ 106.11. Recently, it had a 0.43% increase. It is worth remembering that, as it is an investment, the HCTR 11 does not have “guaranteed profits”. Therefore, users should do a thorough research before investing.

if you want invest in HCTR 11just contact the company that manages the fund (https://vortx.com.br/).