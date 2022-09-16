President Caio Mario Paes de Andrade has cancer

The president of Petrobras, Caio Mario Paes de Andrade, informed the company’s employees that he started treatment to fight a head and neck carcinoma called epidermoid, which is a type of cancer considered common and with high cure rates.

“The treatment involves chemotherapy for 12 weeks, in 4 cycles every 3 weeks, followed by 7 weeks of consolidation radiotherapy. Caio is under the care of the team of doctor Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein, one of the most recognized centers of treatment cancer in the world, and continues to work and dispatch normally, with some limitations for face-to-face meetings and travel”, said the executive in an email sent to employees, to which the UOL had access.

To UOL, Petrobras informed that Caio Mario Paes de Andrade had started a health treatmentbut without mentioning that it is a type of cancer.

“The fact has already been communicated to Petrobras employees. Caio continues to work and dispatch normally,” the company said in a statement.

Read the full text of what the executive said to the company’s employees:

In charge of Petrobras since June

Paes de Andrade took office in June this year, when he became the fourth nominee by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to take office in charge of the company.

His appointment came at a time when the company was being criticized by the chief executive, who said that he frowned upon the hike in fuel prices announced after the state-owned company declared record profit in the first quarter of this year.

The approval of Paes de Andrade to head the state-owned company represented a victory for the federal government, which achieved four consecutive reductions in the price of gasoline sold to distributors.