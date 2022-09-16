President of Petrobras (PETR4) has cancer and has already started treatment

Policy

sources of Petrobras (PETR4) confirmed to the press that the president of the state-owned company, Caio Paes de Andrade, has cancer and has already started treatment.

Petrobras had informed its employees on Wednesday afternoon (14) that Andrade would start a health treatment. The diagnosis has not yet been officially released by the company.

In the statement to employees, the company informed that the president will not be removed from the position and must continue his work and dispatches normally.

O president of Petrobraswho will undergo radio and chemotherapy sessions, will spend most of his days in Brasília, instead of at the company’s headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

He will be accompanied by the team of doctor Fernando Maluf, from Hospital Albert Einstein.

Andrade was diagnosed with carcinoma, a common type of cancer that develops in epithelial cells that cover the skin and most organs. Carcinomas have high cure rates, depending on the structure affected.

Andrade’s trajectory at Petrobras

Caio Paes de Andrade began his management at the state-owned company at the end of July, having been appointed by the Union.

Prior to Petrobras, Andrade served as president of Serpro, the federal government’s data processing service, and was also special secretary for Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy.

He is considered as one of those responsible for the policy of reducing fuel prices that Petrobras has spearheaded – in line with expectations and pressure from the President of the Republic and candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The executive replaced José Mauro Ferreira, who had been appointed in April.

Since July 19, there have been four reductions in the price of gasoline, adding up to an accumulated drop of 31.8% at pumps.

In the case of diesel, two adjustments were made by the Petrobraswhich allowed an accumulated drop of 9.3% at the stations, according to figures from the National Agency of Petroleum, Biofuels and Natural Gas (ANP) released last Monday.