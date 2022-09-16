prices are expected to rise again soon

The physical market for live cattle recorded stable prices this Thursday (15th).



According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, there were still some negotiations above average reference for China standard animals, in states like São Paulo and Minas Gerais.

With the exception of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the producing states of the Central-West and North regions, a downward bias for live cattle prices prevails, with meatpackers still enjoying a very comfortable front in their slaughter scales.

“For the last quarter there are still elements that justify higher prices, starting with the increase in domestic demand for beef. Exports remain at an excellent level, which is also an important variable that tends to contribute to the rise in prices during the period,” says Iglesias.

Thus, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi was in BRL 292. In Dourados (MS), the price remained at BRL 276.

At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT), the arroba de boi gordo ended the day quoted at BRL 265. Simultaneously, in Uberaba (MG), prices fell and quotations remained at BRL 280.

In Goiânia (GO), beef prices plummeted with the arroba quoted in BRL 260 .

Boi: wholesale market

the wholesale market resumed operations with stable prices.

According to Iglesias, the business environment suggests less room for readjustments during the second half of the month, a period that has less appeal to consumption.

“The market remains attentive to the last quarter. In the month of October, the preparation of the industry begins to meet the demand of the holiday season, highlights the commentator.

So, the forequarter of the ox had a price of BRL 16.50. The needle tip had prices of BRL 16.40.

Finally, the rear quarter was priced at BRL 21.10 per kilo.