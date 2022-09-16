Prize should reach R$ 125 million, 2nd largest in history

Mega-Sena started to accumulate again after the draw held last night by Caixa Econômica Federal. If there is a winning ticket in the next draw, scheduled for the morning, the estimate is that the prize will reach R$ 125 million, the 2nd largest of the year and 7th largest in the history of the Brazilian lottery in regular contests.

In 2022, the highest value delivered by the draw was that of Contest 2464, held on March 19, which divided an amount of almost R$ 190 million between two bets, from Mongaguá, on the coast of São Paulo, and Uberlândia, in Minas Gerais. .

The biggest prize in the history of the Mega-Sena, not counting commemorative contests, was delivered on May 11, 2019, when a single ticket hit the six dozen and took BRL 289.4 million.

At the time, it took 14 draws for someone to be awarded.

Check dozens of the 2520 draw

Despite no bet having hit the six dozen, 160 tickets won prizes from the corner of the Mega-Sena in the draw held yesterday, taking R$ 39 thousand each. The court, on the other hand, awarded R$ 895.48 to 10,126 players.

The numbers drawn were 02-17-22-41-58-60. The next contest, scheduled for 8 pm tomorrow, will be broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What were the biggest prizes of regular Mega-Sena contests?

2,150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 289.4 million

winning bet; total prize: 2237, 2/27/2020; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 211.6 million

winning bets; total prize: 1,764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 205.3 million

winning bet; total prize: 1,772, 12/22/2015; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 197.4 million

winning bets; total prize: 2,463, 03/19/2022; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 189.3 million

winning bets; total prize: 1,655, 11/22/2014; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 135.3 million

winning bets; total prize: 2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 124.2 million

winning bet; total prize: 2,189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 120 million

winning bet; total prize: 1220, 10/6/2010; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 119.1 million

winning bet; total prize: 1,486, 05/31/2022; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 117.5 million

winning bet; total prize: 1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 111.5 million

How do I participate in the next Mega-Sena draw?

You need to place a bet of six to 15 numbers at the credential lotteries by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered until 19:00 on the day of the draw participate in the next contest.

A ticket with a minimum bet costs BRL 4.50 and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. If you want to put an extra number to increase your chances of getting it right, the price of the game goes up to BRL 31.50. In the most expensive scenario, with 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet costs BRL 22,522.50.