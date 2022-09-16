Putin rejected peace deal with Ukraine at the beginning of the war, says news agency | World

President Vladimir Putin of Russia received advice from his envoy to Ukraine at the start of the war to strike a peace deal with Kiev whereby Ukraine would stay out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but Putin rejected the idea. and insisted on a military campaign, according to three people close to the Russian leader who spoke to Reuters.

Ukraine envoy Dmitry Kozak told Putin that he believed the deal he had struck could end the occupation of Ukraine by Russian forces, according to these sources, and he recommended it.

Before the war, Putin repeatedly claimed that NATO was closing in on Russia’s borders by accepting new members from Eastern Europe, and that the alliance was preparing to incorporate Ukraine as well. Putin publicly said that this posed an existential threat to Russia, forcing him to react.

However, when Kozak’s deal was presented to him, Putin made it clear that he had now included among his goals the annexation of part of Ukrainian territory. Therefore, the agreement did not prosper.

Asked about the Reuters findings, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This has absolutely nothing to do with reality. This has never happened. It is absolutely incorrect information.”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, said Russia used the talks as a smokescreen to prepare for its invasion, but did not respond to questions about the content of the talks or confirm that a preliminary agreement had been reached. “Today, we clearly understand that the Russian side was never interested in a peaceful agreement,” Podolyak said.

Two of the three sources said an effort to finalize the deal took place. immediately after the invasion of Russia on 24 February. Within days, Kozak believed he had Ukraine’s deal on the main terms Russia had been seeking and recommended that Putin sign a deal, the sources said.

The third source, who was briefed on the events by people with knowledge of the discussions between Kozak and Putin, differed on the timing, saying Putin rejected the deal. just before the invasion. All sources requested anonymity to share confidential internal information.

Even if Putin had agreed to Kozak’s plan, it is not known whether the war would have ended. Reuters was unable to independently verify whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or his government officials were committed to the deal.

Six months into the war, Kozak remains the Kremlin’s deputy chief of staff. But he is no longer dealing with the Ukraine issue, according to six of the sources who spoke to Reuters.