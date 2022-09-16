Quaest: Bolsonaro grows in RJ and reaches 40% of the votes; Lula drops three points

In a likely second round, the current president would have 45% support from Rio de Janeiro voters, compared to 44% for the PT

NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP – EVARISTO SA / AFP



Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are the most quoted candidates to win the presidential election in Brazil



The president Jair Bolsonarocandidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL), leads the voting intentions among voters in the Rio de Janeiro. This is what the new research by the Quaest Institute released this Thursday, 15th. According to the survey, in the stimulated scenario – when participants receive a list with the names of candidates for the presidency – Bolsonaro has 40% of voting intentions, compared to 36% for the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), which is in second position. A month ago, both were numerically tied with 39% of the vote. Even in the stimulated scenario, Ciro Gomes (PDT) scores 8%, Simone Tebet (MDB) reaches 5% and Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union), 1%. Other names appear as options but do not score. They are: Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New); Sofia Manzano (PCB); Constituent Eymael (DC); Father Kelmon (PTB); Vera Lucia (PSTU) and Leonardo Pericles (UP). White and null represent 4% of the participants and undecided, 6%.

Quaest’s new survey also brings the results of the spontaneous scenario, when respondents do not receive a list of candidates. In this case, Bolsonaro’s advantage is even greater, being remembered by 35% of the participants. Lula is cited by 29%, Ciro by 3% and other competitors also by 3% of respondents. Blanks and nulls are 2% and undecided, 28%. The latest scenario tested by the institute is a probable second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the main competitors for the presidency. In the simulation, the current president grew by three points, going from 42% of support in the last poll to 45%, while the PT remained with 44% of voting intentions. The result would put a technical tie between the competitors, considering the margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The Quaest survey interviewed 1,500 people between the 10th and 13th of September.