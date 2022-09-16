R$ 1,000 per WEEK working with the cell phone or computer? See how!

Nowadays, many Brazilians are looking for tips to make money online and profit without leaving home. For this audience, the design area represents a very interesting option. After all, it allows the generation of income by cell phone and computer. So, people want to know: is it really possible to earn BRL 1,000 using just the Canva website?

Currently, many youtubers promote the platform as a guaranteed way to earn money online. However, is this true? Here’s everything you need to know about Canva: how the app works, how users can earn up to BRL 1,000 per week and how to register on the platform; check out.

Discover the Canva website

Before we explain how to earn real money on the Canva website, it is important to outline the origins of the platform and how it works. Canva, for those who don’t know, is a graphic design platform that gives users the ability to create social media posts, presentations, infographics, posters, and other types of visual content. The site is not only successful with professionals in the field, but also with amateurs who want to make money on the internet.

How to earn $1,000 a week on Canva?

As we mentioned earlier, Canva is a great option for Brazilians who want to earn money online and work without leaving home. But after all: is it possible to earn BRL 1,000 a week with the site? Fortunately, the answer is yes! To ensure this value, users must invest in a very fast method of generating income. We explain the complete step-by-step below;

Register on the Canva website;

Carefully read the instructions for use in the program;

Check out the list of ready-made arts, designs and pre-built templates on the site;

Edit these arts according to the client’s needs (the site itself has editing tips);

For example: make the edit to transform a ready-made art into a party invitation, business card, post for social networks, banners and much more;

Sell ​​the updated art;

Establish the price in negotiation;

Ready! If you sell art worth up to R$142 each day, you can accumulate R$1,000 per week.

How do I sign up for Canva? Check the complete step by step

The process of signing up for Canva is quite simple. It is worth remembering that, to start working, users do not need to purchase the paid version of the program. This version has a much larger amount of pre-made designs, but the ready-made arts of the free version are also worth it for those who want to profit from simple graphics. Check out the complete tutorial below to register on the site.