Ram Classic brings 400 hp V8 from R$ 349,990

The Ram Classic 2023 comes to the national market with a suggested price of R$ 349,990, lower than the Toyota Hilux GR-S, which costs R$ 354,790, thus setting up a fight with the top of the line from the Japanese.

An older generation of the Ram 1500 Rebel, the Ram Classic is also a 1500 and can be ridden with a category “B” CNH, given its PBT is below 3,500 kg.

As it uses a 400 horsepower and 56.5 kgfm Hemi 5.7 V8, it has an eight-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission, plus four-wheel drive with reduced gear, in addition to descent control.

Large in size, it is larger than the Hilux and has a very spacious cabin, featuring a typical American market finish standard, that is, it comes with almost everything inside.

The equipment package includes premium Alpine sound with 10 speakers and 506 watts of power, a Uconnect multimedia center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, heated and ventilated power seats and two memories. for the driver.

Other than that, the 2023 Ram Classic also has two-zone digital air conditioning, 20-inch aluminum wheels, two exhaust outlets, among others.

The Ram Classic has an imposing look, with a chrome grille and large double headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, side running boards, long bucket and very comfortable leather seats.

Offered in the Laramie version, the 2023 Ram Classic has a push-button transmission, a bulky storage compartment in the front, a hidden compartment under the rear seat, more niches in various parts of the cabin, as well as an analog cluster with a 7-inch center display.

With 4×2, 4×4 High and 4×4 Low drive modes, as well as the Tow/Haul function for towing, the Ram Classic 2023 performs well in various scenarios and even pulling 3,534 kg.

In the Night Edition package, which costs BRL 359,990, darkened elements in black make the truck more sporty, such as the front grille, wheels and badges. Will it sell well?

Ram Classic 2023 – Photo Gallery