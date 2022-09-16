Ram Classic costs less than Hilux and has a V8 engine; see the price

Ram has just released the price of its new pickup, the Ram Classic. Equipped with the same 400 hp V8 engine as the 1500 Rebel, the Classic is available for R$ 349,990 – therefore, it arrives cheaper than the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport (R$ 354,790) and a little more expensive than the VW Amarok Extreme ( BRL 335,500).

The price proves what Ram had already announced: the fourth product of the brand in Brazil, which joins the 1500, 2500 and 3500 models, arrives to compete for customers with the top-of-the-line version of medium pickup trucks – smaller and less powerful.

If, on the one hand, the Classic takes advantage of space and bucket capacity, on the other hand, there is the question of the engine. The 5.7 V8 petrol exudes strength and power. However, a good part of the consumers of medium-sized pickup trucks need the skills guaranteed by the diesel engines they bring.

Regarding the Rebel, Ram’s latest release brings bodywork is different. This is not the new, but the old generation of the 1500.

design

Classic has two versions in the Brazilian market: Laramie and Night Edition. The second features black details on the grille and wheels, among other components. This gives it a more sporty look.

In common, the two have a hood with two air intakes and a wide grille. With a lighthouse that starts just below the grid, the look is reminiscent of the old Dakota. The front also has hooks at the bottom.

On the side, the highlight is the 20″ wheels. At the back, the highlights are the chrome details on the emblems, such as the Ram and the 4×4 traction system. The bucket lid is light and the compartment holds 1,424 liters.

It is one of the largest capacities among the pickups for sale in Brazil. The towing capacity is 3.5 tons.

At 5.82 m long, the Classic is 11 cm shorter than the 1500. On the other hand, it is 50 cm longer than most traditional midsize pickups. The height is 1.97 m and the width is 2.02 m.

interior

This length advantage ensures not only greater bucket capacity but also good internal space. Three people travel comfortably in the back of the Classic, which has a wheelbase of 3.57 meters.

There is good room for the occupants’ shoulders, head and legs, and the floor is almost flat. In addition, in the absence of passengers, the seats can be folded up to make room for two platforms that turn this part into a bed. Another secret is on the rug: two deep storage compartments, one on each side.

Those traveling in the back also have air outlets, but USB ports are missing in this part of the car. As for the finish, it is more sophisticated than the average pickup truck, as it features rubberized plastic, leather with apparent stitching and even wood.

The panel is analog, but has a large TFT screen (7 inches) configurable in the center. The multimedia center has an 8.4-inch monitor very similar to the Renegade (Ram and Jeep are part of the Stellantis group) both in format and operation. Android Auto and Apple Car Play are available.

The air conditioning has two temperature zones and can be controlled both in the multimedia and in buttons on the central panel. The Classic also has large cup holders and lots of storage. Inside the main are the two USB ports.

Equipment

The Ram Classic brings headlights with LED DRLs, also present in the flashlights. The model has native GPS, important for customers who buy the pickup with an eye on its off-road suitability.

As for safety, the product offers six air bags and a reversing camera with limiting lines. In terms of comfort, the steering wheel is heated, while the seats bring both heating and ventilation. The adjustment of the fronts, by the way, is electric. For the driver, there are two memory options.

Other highlights are the remote start and the premium sound system from the Alpine brand. There are nine speakers. The Classic also has a feature that Ram calls a gear limiter. The driver can select the desired gear and activate it using buttons on the multifunctional steering wheel. It’s a very useful technology on a mountain climb, for example.

The Ram Classic brings four colors for each of the versions. For the model, the brand is offering the first three revisions for free.

Performance

Image: Disclosure

The Ram Classic’s drive system, like most pickup trucks, is temporary. The vehicle has 4×2, 4×4 high and low operating modes – with a ratio of 2.64. The front longitudinal engine offers 400 hp of power and 56.7 mkgf of torque at 3,950 rpm.

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. There are no shift rods behind the steering wheel. The suspension is independent on all four wheels, a different solution from the one used in most medium-sized pickup trucks, which have a rigid axle at the rear. As an advantage, this solution offers more comfort when running.

The Ram Classic’s assessment was on a track filled with obstacles that prevented the pickup’s acceleration from developing. It was noticed, however, that despite the 2,553 kilos, the vehicle has a good ability to accelerate and recover.

Steering responses are very precise and straightforward – above those offered by the midsize pickup trucks that Classic aims to compete with. However, you can’t expect great stability from such a tall and heavy model.

As for consumption, the model averages 5.2 km/l in the city and 6.4 km/l on the highway, according to information from Ram. The brand also reports that the Classic takes 7.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h. Top speed is electronically limited to 174 km/h.

