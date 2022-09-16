Reaction of black girls watching the trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’, with Halle Bailey, goes viral: ‘just like me’ | Pop & Art

A video that shows the reaction of black children watching the trailer for the movie “The Little Mermaid”, played by actress Halle Bailey, went viral on the internet. Girls of different ages show that they feel inspired and identify with the protagonist’s skin color.
“She’s brown like me,” says one girl, in English. “Yes, she is brown just like you”, confirms the mother. See the video above.
Girl is surprised by the color of the skin of the character Ariel – Photo: Reproduction / Internet
Watch the trailer for “The Little Mermaid”
The choice of the actress to play the role of Ariel – who in the original Disney production, produced in 1989, is a young white woman – received criticism. Shortly after the release of the live-action footage, the video gained a series of dislikes on YouTube.
The English file on the Disney page had over 9 million views, 332,000 likes and 1.2 million dislikes. Despite this, the actress said she did not care about “negativity”.
“I feel like I’m dreaming and I’m just grateful, I don’t pay attention to the negativity. It’s going to be beautiful and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” Halle said.
Young man is happy to identify with the actress who will play Ariel – Photo: Reproduction
Halle Bailey — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Child is successful with photos of Ariel
Child dressed as Ariel goes viral on the web — Photo: Ruan Walkers/Disclosure
Disney’s production is inspiring children around the world. The photo shoot of Gabrielly Souza do Nascimento, 2 years old, dressed as Ariel, gained repercussion on social networks.
The child’s mother lives in Macaé, in the Lagos Region of RJ, and spoke with the g1 about the photos. According to her, the idea of taking pictures with the Little Mermaid costume came after the trailer was released.
“We were very happy, Gaby really likes mermaids. When we saw the movie trailer, we thought: how cool is that. Ruan invited me to take the photos and we thought: why not a black mermaid? Gabi will never forget this rehearsal. She will remember these pictures forever. She’s already seen the trailer. She was like ‘she’s the mermaid’. She was all excited, jumping,” said her mother Thais Souza.
Garbielly poses dressed as Ariel – Photo: Ruan Walkers / Disclosure