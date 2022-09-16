Record fires reporter after wife’s lawsuit against the channel

the reporter João Pedro Barrocas, from Record in Rio de Janeiro, was fired from the station. The journalist’s dismissal takes place four months after the departure of his wife, Tetê Maciel, from the same broadcaster. She is currently filing a labor lawsuit against the channel.

According to sources heard by the OnTelinha, the dismissal of João Pedro Barrocas would have been retaliation for the lawsuit brought by Tetê Maciel. She had been at Record Rio for 11 years and was fired while pregnant with twins. Still in the process, she requests payments for the last 30 days she worked in the channel.

The professional has more than 20 years in the advertising market and began her career in 2001, in commercial operations for Grupo Jovem Pan in Rio. Currently, Tetê Maciel works as an account executive at Band’s branch in Rio de Janeiro, the same role she held at the former company. The report found out with people close to the couple that they already expected Record Rio’s attitude.

João Pedro Barrocas had been at the Record branch for 12 years. The report contacted Record Rio’s press office, but did not receive a response until the publication of this article. If there is a return, the text will be updated.

On his Instagram profile, Barrocas has a profile picture in which he appears with the channel’s logo in the background. One of his most recent posts is shared with the official profile of Record Rio. “Whoever sees close does not see the run”, says the caption of the publication.

In a video posted in April, the reporter appears having a coughing fit during a live broadcast. “Dropped. He took the business out of his mouth”, joked Wagner Montes Filho, at the time. “Did the saliva go down wrong?”, asked anchor Lívia Mendonça, also fired in May.

“It’s great to work at a real newspaper, with real friends. This happens to everyone and it happened to me at the time of the live”, said Barrocas. “Total suffocation! We try to hide it but there’s no way,” he added in the caption.

The report contacted Record’s press office, which said it did not comment on the dismissal of personnel.

Check out the recent publications by João Pedro Barrocas about his work at Record:

Recent dismissal of another journalist at Record caused controversy

On Wednesday (14), the same day that journalists came out in defense of Vera Magalhães, attacked by an ally of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), another case began to gain national repercussion. SindJor (Union of Professional Journalists of Northern Paraná) denounced that Carol Romanini would have been fired from RicTV, an affiliate of Record in Paraná, under pressure from deputy Filipe Barros (PL), linked to the current president.

Carol was fired last Tuesday (13), according to the report, a day after wearing red clothes in the painting A Hora da Venenosa. The video in which the journalist appeared with the color that was linked to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s PT by RicTV was deleted from the station’s social networks. The channel, however, denied that the dismissal was motivated by political ideology.

“The termination of the presenter’s contract has nothing to do with election. She was in the entertainment area. Yesterday, Cecilia Comel, the presenter of Hora da Venenosa in Curitiba, was in pink and red. But it has to do with the restructuring lunch time on all RICtv stations (there are 4: Curitiba, Oeste, Londrina and Maringá)”, reads an excerpt from the statement.