Record TV does not show Suzi Sassaki’s audio on the duvet

The fire in the hay and the duvet is already going on in “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV). Last night, Suzi Sassaki and André Santos — who competed for a spot in the rural reality with Bia Miranda, Claudia Baronesa and MC Créu, shared a double bed and moved it around a lot.

During the program’s airing, snippets of the scene were shown, but without an important detail, the audio.

what happened

Through Playplus – Grupo Record’s streaming service, it was possible to hear Suzi whispering: “Don’t stop, don’t stop”, suggesting that she didn’t want the end of something done by Tiago.

As soon as the whispering started, the camera of the magazine was changed to another environment of the farm of Itapecerica da Serra, in São Paulo.

