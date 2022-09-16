Rio enters Mobilization Stage because of the rain; Friday should be closed weather, according to Climatempo | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio de Janeiro entered Mobilization Internship at 3:55 am early this Friday (16th). According to the Operations Center of the City Hall of Rio (COR), the measure was taken due to the record of rain in the stations of Rocinha (11 mm), Jardim Botânico (9 mm) and Sepetiba (5.8 mm).

One bus hit a tree in Largo dos Leões, in Humaitá, in the South Zone of Rio. Fifteen people were injured. At 6:04 am, Rua São Clemente was closed at the height of the City Palace. A detour was made along Rua Real Grandeza. Firefighters and CET-Rio went to the scene. A lane of Rua Humaitá was released at 7 am for drivers.

Some of the injured were taken to the Miguel Couto Hospital, in Leblon. The other was sent to the Souza Aguiar Hospital, in the Center.

According to Climatempo, Friday will be closed weather and no sunny openings, with rain showers over the entire state of Rio de Janeiro. Meteorologists say this is due to humid winds coming from the ocean to the continent, along with the instabilities that the cold front left over the state with a low pressure system at high levels of the atmosphere.

Specialists do not rule out the possibility of heavy rain with the risk of isolated and significant storms throughout the day over the Metropolitan Region, Mountain Region, Costa Verde and Lagos Region.

Friday (16) should be cold and rainy, according to Climatempo

There are forecasts of moderate wind gusts of up to 50 km/h and the sea remains rough with waves of up to 2.5 meters. The maximum temperature drops from previous days due to a cold air mass associated with the cold front. Thermometers must not exceed 19°C in the capital.

Drivers should beware of wet lanes throughout the city of Rio. Umbrella and cover will be needed throughout the day. In addition to the collision between the bus and the tree in the South Zone, other occurrences were recorded.

At 5:45 am, the COR recorded occurrences related to pockets of water at seven points. The notifications took place at Lagoa Rodrigo de Freiras and at the Jardim Oceânico Station, towards Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in Barra da Tijuca.