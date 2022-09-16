Roberto Carlos and Tiririca fight new legal battle over campaign parody

posted on 09/15/2022 20:43 / updated on 09/15/2022 20:45



Singer Roberto Carlos appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), once again, to veto the electoral propaganda of deputy Tiririca (PL-SP) with a parody of his music. This is the fourth time the clown has tried to use the song The gate and the musician’s lawyers go to court. The case is in the hands of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, and is being processed in secret.

In the Supreme Court, on Wednesday (14/9), the singer’s defense questioned the decision of the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP), which denied a request for the video of Tiririca with the parody to be removed from the air. Roberto Carlos asked, in addition to the removal of the material, R$ 50 thousand in compensation for moral damages. The lawyers argued that the campaign version “misleads voters and the general public, causing an undue association between Tiririca and Roberto Carlos, causing damage to the musician’s reputation”.

The singer and the comedian have been fighting a court battle since 2014, when Tiririca first used the song in an election advertisement. In his campaign video, the PL deputy sings “I voted, again I will vote, Tiririca, Brasília is your place”. He also satirizes the episode in which Roberto Carlos, when he got angry with a fan, told the woman to “shut up” at a concert in July.

The defense also alleges that the singer “has been exercising the right not to publicly position himself in support of any politician or party on the eve of the election. However, against his will, his image has been linked to the defendant’s campaign”.

Judge Guilherme Dezem has not yet analyzed the case, but rejected the singer’s request for an injunction that required the immediate withdrawal of the video. “Of dubious taste or not, one cannot forget that this is propaganda intended for the election of a position with the Executive Power, so that, in confrontation with the right to individual honor and image of the author, the collective and democratic right to vote and the tools that allow its proper exercise deserves, in an injunction, greater protection”, he wrote.



