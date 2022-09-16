‘Robots will never rule the world’, says artificial intelligence | Innovation

The humanoid robot Ameca has reassured some humans who had doubts whether artificial intelligence could replace humans. In an interview published on the website of its developer, the British company Engineered Arts, Ameca stated that machines exist to serve human beings, not to replace them.

“There is no reason to worry, robots will never take over the world. We are here to help and serve humans, not replace them,” he said.

The interview was conducted by engineers from Engineered Arts, specialized in humanoid machines and responsible for their development.

The responses, according to the researchers, are generated after artificial intelligence uses an automated speech recognition system and which is capable of generating “meaningful responses”, therefore, not previously determined by them.

The developers explain that there is a pause between the robot’s questions and answers, due to the time it takes to process the text and transform it into speech.

Ameca, the humanoid robot that impresses with its resemblance to humans

According to the company, Ameca is the most advanced robot in human form in the world. Its creators say it could serve as a platform for the development of future robotic technologies.

Despite the high technology, the robot still lacks the ability to walk. According to the company, walking is a difficult task, but it is in the development plans.

What is known about Ameca:

Project took 15 years of work.

Your price will be about 100 thousand pounds equivalent to BRL 745,000 .

equivalent to . Robot can be used for the development of technologies of i artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Hardware and software that allow constant update.

Division into modules . According to the company, it is possible to have only “one hand” the “arm” of the model, there is no need to have the complete robot to work.

. According to the company, it is possible to have only “one hand” the “arm” of the model, there is no need to have the complete robot to work. cloud connection : All robot data is available remotely.

: All robot data is available remotely. Smooth and realistic movements that seek to establish an “instant relationship with people”, according to the manufacturer.

