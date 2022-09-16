Roger Federer: read the tennis player’s retirement letter – 09/15/2022 – Sport

In a letter, Swiss Roger Federer explained the reasons for ending his career, marked by 20 Grand Slam titles, among other achievements.

According to him, his body has been sending clear messages lately and, at 41, he has understood that it is necessary to “recognise when it is time to end my competitive career”.

Check out the letter in full.

To my tennis family and beyond,

Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors and especially the fans who bring the sport to life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.

As many of you know, the last three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgery. I worked hard to get back to full competitive shape.

But I also know my body’s capabilities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I have 41 years old. I played over 1,500 games in 24 years.

Tennis has treated me more generously than I could have dreamed, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

The Laver Cup next week in London will be my last ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but not at Grand Slams or on the circuit.

This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the luckiest people on Earth.





I was given a knack for playing tennis, and I did it at a level I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.

I would especially like to thank my amazing wife Mirka, who lived every minute of it with me. She warmed me up before the finals, watched countless matches even though she was over 8 months pregnant and put up with my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years.

I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always looking forward to exploring new places and creating wonderful memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.

I would also like to thank and acknowledge my dear parents and my dear sister, without whom nothing would be possible. A big thank you to all my former coaches who have always guided me in the right direction… you were amazing!

And to Swiss Tennis, who believed in me when I was young and gave me an ideal start.

I really want to thank and acknowledge my amazing team, Ivan, Dani, Roland and particularly Seve and Pierre who have given me the best advice and have always been there for me.

Also Tony, for creatively managing my business for over 17 years. You are all amazing and I loved every minute with you.

I want to thank my loyal sponsors, who are really like partners to me; and the teams and tournaments that work hard on the ATP Tour, who have always welcomed us with kindness and hospitality.

I would also like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic games that I will never forget. We fought fairly, with passion and intensity, and I’ve always done my best to respect the history of the game.

I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other and together we took tennis to new levels.

Above all, I must offer a special thanks to my unbelievable fans. You'll never know how much strength and belief you've given me.





The awe-inspiring feeling of walking into crowded stadiums and arenas has been one of the great emotions of my life. Without you, these successes would be lonely instead of full of joy and energy.

The last 24 years of touring have been an incredible adventure. While it sometimes feels like 24 hours have passed, it was also so profound and magical that it feels like I’ve lived a lifetime.

I’ve had the immense good fortune to play in over 40 different countries. I laughed and I cried, I felt joy and pain, and most of all, I felt incredibly alive.

Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain lifelong friends, who have always taken time out of their busy schedules to watch me play and cheer for me around the world. Thanks.

When my love for tennis started, I was a ball catcher in my hometown of Basel. I used to watch players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream.

My dreams drove me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success gave me confidence and I was on my way to the most incredible journey that has taken me to date.

So I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart, everyone around the world who helped make a young Swiss player’s dreams come true.

Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and I will never leave you.

Roger Federer