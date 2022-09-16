Roni talks about the relationship with the teacher to whom he gave his shirt after the game and recalls his childhood

After the victory and classification of Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil, a scene that caught Fiel’s attention on social media was Roni handing her blouse to a boy who had a sign that said “Roni, I was your teacher, can I have your shirt?”. The 23-year-old midfielder revealed that he was his school teacher, told of his relationship with him, saying that he always encouraged him and that the profession of educator should be more valued. (see scene below).

“He Instagrammed ‘I’ll be there’, but this teacher was one of the most good people, more review at the time of school. Then I didn’t think twice, when the game was over I went to give him the shirt, I gave him a hug. It is a profession that has to be valuedso when I saw him I went there to give him the shirt”, said shirt 29 after the 3-0 victory.

“This teacher bugles me (laughs). He used to count, but he played with us, I played a lot of championships for the school. He helped as a coach, said I was good with the ball, but joked that we were all bad with the ballthere were other athletes”, concluded Roni.

With the support of his former teacher, the midfielder prepares for his first final as a professional player. Corinthians faces Flamengo on October 12 and 19 to decide who will be the champion of the Copa do Brasilthe drawing of field orders will be made next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Roni and the other athletes of the alvinegro cast are preparing for another dispute for the Brazilian Championship. In a game valid for the 27th round of the national tournament, the People’s Team goes to Belo Horizonte to face América-MG, this Sunday, at 6 pm. As shirt 29 did not enter the field in the match against Fluminense, it is possible that he will start among the holders.

Roni gives her shirt to her old school teacher

Off the field, there was also emotion and affection in the stands! Congratulations on the attitude, Roni! 🥰🖤👏 Long live the teachers! 👨‍🏫#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/cyAuEEHguw — Corinthians (@Corinthians) September 16, 2022

See more at: Corinthians x Fluminense, Copa do Brasil and Roni.