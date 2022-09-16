Royal guard faints in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin; watch video

The monarch’s body is guarded all day and soldiers must remain still; working day is six hours

Reproduction/Twitter/@arangBidadari

Guards responsible for guarding Elizabeth II’s coffin must remain motionless and have a 6-hour workday



A royal guard who was carrying the security of the queen’s coffin Elizabeth II, exposed in Westminster Hall, British Parliament, fainted in front of thousands of subjects visiting the site since Wednesday, the 14th, when it was opened to the public. The fall generated a thunderous sound. The moment was recorded and shared on social media as a live stream was being held just in time. The man was rescued by other employees while the other guards remained in the same position, unable to help. The accident happened around one in the morning (London time) this Thursday, 15. The body of Elizabeth II is watched for 24 hours, and soldiers are obliged to remain immobile in the four tales of the catafalque, as explained by the British newspaper. independent, added that they rotate around the coffin every 20 minutes and the total shift is six hours. according to The Telegraphthere is still no information about the status of the guard.