Russian Justice Revokes Novaya Gazeta Website License | Ukraine and Russia

The Russian justice revoked this Thursday (15) the license of the website of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, in a new setback for this bastion of investigative journalism, critical of the military intervention in Ukraine.

On its Telegram account, Novaya Gazeta reported that the Supreme Court had accepted a complaint from Russia’s communications regulatory agency, Roskomnadzor. The site provides free access to files and investigations published by Novaya Gazeta.

The newspaper announced that it will appeal the decision.

Novaya Gazeta did not say whether the measure will result in the closure of the site or a ban on publishing new content on the portal.

The newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Dmitri Muratov, was one of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners.

At the Supreme Court hearing, Muratov denounced “the murder” of his newspaper, according to Novaya Gazeta. According to the journalist, this measure will deprive Russian readers of their “right to information”.

The decision was announced after three complaints announced in July by Roskomnadzor, all dealt with by Russian justice.

In early September, a Moscow court revoked the license for the print version of the newspaper and then the license for a new magazine launched in Russia by Novaya Gazeta.

2013 image by Dmitry Muratov, Editor-in-Chief of Novaya Gazeta, Russia — Photo: Evgeny Feldman/Reuters

In fact, the newspaper has not been published since late March, when the board decided to suspend publication for fear of reprisals, at a time of strong repression against those who criticize the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

In recent weeks, however, the site had resumed publishing new content.

Novaya Gazeta said the Supreme Court revoked the site’s license for failing to specify that some organizations cited were “overseas agents.”

In Russia, dozens of organizations and individuals have been declared “foreign agents”, and the status must be mentioned systematically in all publications, under penalty of sanctions.

Pressure on the independent press was already mounting in Russia, but the Kremlin’s offensive in Ukraine has dramatically accelerated it.

Dozens of websites were blocked and many journalists fled the country.