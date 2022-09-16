Santos defines strategy by coach and Beccacece pulls the line of those who can change his mind

Pisces wants to be assertive and has already defined which path to adopt for the choice

The great expectation in Vila Belmiro is the arrival of a new commander, after Santos saw the passage of three professionals during the season. Not to mention the interims who also had to bend over backwards to fill in the gaps left. The Santástico fan almost didn’t see the veteran’s controversial signing being consecrated in recent days.

There are 12 rounds left for the Brasileirão to end and Libertadores is something that sharpens the Alvinegra direction to move. However, there is a dilemma in the Club’s football department, because at the same time that qualification for Libertadores is a motivation to accelerate the search for a coach, thinking about a well-studied signing, with considerable time to negotiate, is something that arouses the interest of the board.

However, Santos already has in mind what will be the guiding thread for the choice and the new coach of the saints will be hired with the objective of leading a robust work, aiming at the 2023 season, with planning capable of being something more than “putting out the fire” in Vila Belmiro. The information is from Globo Esporte.

With that, the tendency of Orlando Ribeiro to remain in charge until the end of 2022 is great. This can prevent a hasty choice, which deals damage in a short and decisive period. In this way, Santos is structuring itself and creating an important ballast for the coming year, as well as for evaluating the names of coaches available on the market.

However, there is a possibility of hiring a coach to finish the 2022 season. If a big name accepts the challenge, Santos will close before the next season. One of these names is that of Beccacece, ex-Defensa y Justicia or any professional who is “unanimous” between the fans and the direction. Luxury is far from it.