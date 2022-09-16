São Paulo negotiates sponsorship with LG for the South American final; know details

São Paulo expects to announce in the coming days an old well-known sponsor: LG. The tricolor marketing department was encouraged by the latest conversations with the multinational and should have it as a partner initially for the final of the Copa Sudamericana, against Independiente del Valle, in Argentina.

LG would take the space that was Roku, on the shoulder blade of the tricolor shirt. It is worth remembering that Roku chose not to renew the contract, after a year of contract, as it understood that it had already achieved its goals in the Brazilian market with the disclosure via Tricolor.

LG’s return also goes through the relationship of two São Paulo with the company: president Julio Casares and marketing director Eduardo Toni. Julio was Tricolor’s marketing man when the contract was signed with LG, while Toni worked for the company for years.

And there is a curiosity for superstitious fans: LG was the sponsor of São Paulo in the last São Paulo title (in 2021), in the 2005 Club World Cup and in the Brazilian third championship (2006, 2007 and 2008).

São Paulo, LG, Sponsorship, South American, Final, SPFC