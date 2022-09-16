Scam offers Heineken beer to steal data via WhatsApp

The beer brand Heineken was once again used as bait for a scam that has been spreading through WhatsApp since the last week. The promise is the delivery of a company mini-fridge, full of long necks, in exchange for a simple registration and the sharing of the offer link by messenger – a type of classic attack that, from time to time, hits users again.

The scam also uses Oktoberfest 2022, a traditional beer festival, as a way to give the offer a greater appearance of legitimacy. There would be 30 units of Heineken free of charge for the first to complete the registration and share the link, which arrives hidden by a shortener as a way to avoid a faster detection of fraud.

Coup arrives via WhatsApp and promises free Heineken beers as bait to steal user data and spread malicious link even more (Image: Screenshot/Felipe Demartini/Canaltech)

The practice also involves a quick questionnaire that, no matter the answer, always rewards the user with a prize, as long as he sends the link to more people. WhatsApp groups and close contacts, such as family, friends and spouses, are the preferred way to spread the attacks, which aim to obtain personal data that goes directly into the hands of the scammers.

The coup was the subject of an alert from Heineken itself, which, via Twitter, denied carrying out such promotions. The brand also stated that it does not request data or make calls through WhatsApp, indicating official numbers and profiles on social networks to contact customers.

Heineken does not create promotions of this type, we do not actively request data and our service team does not perform calls through WhatsApp. Our social media profiles are: @heinekenbr and @grupoheinekenbrwe are also available on 0800 888 1010. — Heineken Brasil (@heinekenbr) September 13, 2022

As always, urgency is the main gimmick, in addition to users’ ignorance about the tactic and the desire to receive free beers. The idea, as always, is that the user ignores basic digital hygiene care and ends up signing up to receive the prize, which never arrives, while putting his information at the mercy of the bad guys.

How to protect yourself from scams that arrive via WhatsApp?

The main strategy to defend yourself is to avoid clicking on links that arrive via WhatsApp, email and other means, even if they come from known contacts. Be wary of fancy offers or prices far below those usually practiced and try to confirm that the promotions are real on the brands’ official websites or social networks. When in doubt, do not download anything or deliver any data from the indicated sites.

As of this writing, the website where the fraud took place is no longer accessible. Using antivirus on the computer or smartphone helps protect against the most common fraudulent websites, indicating the danger to users, while app and operating system updates also help in digital defense.