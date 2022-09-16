Secretary of Health and director of the PA of Vila Valério are arrested in Operation of the Public Ministry

An operation launched by the Public Ministry on the afternoon of this Thursday (15), resulted in the arrest in the act of the Secretary of Health and the director of the Emergency Medical Care (PA) of Vila Valério. The operation took place after a report published by Portal Momento where he denounced the accumulation of hospital and infectious waste in a room next to the unit’s laundry room. According to information from employees, the hospital waste produced in the PA had been accumulated in a room next to the laundry room for about 3 months; in addition to hospital waste, the waste produced in pharmacies and laboratories was collected and also deposited in the same place.

The prosecutor Carlos Eduardo Rocha Barbosa, responsible for the municipalities of São Gabriel da Palha and Vila Valério, went personally to the PA accompanied by an advisor and the Military Police, and they verified the veracity of the complaint. At the place there were many bags of hospital waste and infectious agents (used syringes, bandages, gloves and blood-stained gases), according to the police, the stench was very strong in the place.

Health secretary Katiucy Tetzner Muller and PA director Euclides Pansini were arrested in flagrante delicto for environmental crime, based on Art. 54 of Law 9605/98. According to information gathered by Portal Momento, the secretary and the director were authorized by the head of the operation to go to the police station in their own vehicle. More information anytime.