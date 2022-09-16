See Four Technologies Apple Helped Kill Before Cell Phone Chips

THE apple did it again: the company’s new victim is the sim card, better known as carrier chip. O iPhone 14 will be sold without the traditional physical chip tray in the US market. Instead, by default, the smartphone will have the eSIM, a digital chip that cannot be removed as it is an internal part of the phone itself.

eSIM appeared in 2016 on a smartwatch from Samsung. Since then, several devices have adopted the technology, including the Apple Watch. However, in the world of cell phones, it has always been the second option, and never the only one. The measure imposes a global transition to eSIM, since it is common for both Brazilians and tourists from other countries to buy an iPhone when traveling to the United States.

The first time Apple helped kill a technology in recent history was in 2008, when the company announced the MacBook Air. The device was extremely thin and was taken out of an envelope by Steve Jobs during the presentation, something unthinkable for a time that was marked by thick laptops and questionable battery life.

But it wasn’t just the design of notebooks that Apple changed. It took away a component that was ubiquitous in computers until then: the CD player. It disappeared first from the Air line and later from all its laptops. The move came at a time when the App Store as we know it today didn’t even exist. Everything was still embryonic, but the company made a bet on the future without looking back.

headphone jack

Continues after advertising

On the iPhone 7 in 2016, another decision to eliminate a technology was even more controversial. came to an end 3.5mm headphone jack. This technology is older than it may seem. The first wired phone was invented in 1891 by French engineer Ernest Mercadier. Since then, evolutionary changes have come until the accessory reached its current level.

Bluetooth headphones began to be born in 1989, with the invention of Nils Rydbeck, then head of technology at Ericsson Mobile. The creation was based on simpler versions that had been researched since the 1960s.

Apple didn’t get into the Bluetooth headphones business until 2016, the same year it opted to drop the 3.5mm jack from the iPhone.

End of headphone jack forced Apple to include an adapter in iPhone 7 Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

The technology Flash, from Adobe, was also one of the targets of the company founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Flash was openly criticized by Jobs in 2010, in a public letter, and pointed out as the main cause of errors in Macs of that time.

Flash was crucial in web 1.0. It allowed the creation of animations, presentations and games at a time when this was almost impossible to be done to run on underpowered PCs. You know those little games and presentations that circulated in email chains? Most of them were made on Adobe technology. And Apple left the iPhone without it anyway at the beginning of the last decade.

Continues after advertising

For Jobs, Flash had cybersecurity issues, it was less efficient for playing videos than the open H.264 format, and the App Store could offer the collection of games the iPhone needed. On top of all that, Jobs pointed out that Flash was built for computers, was battery intensive, and didn’t work well on touchscreens. In fact, Flash was retired by Adobe for being a dated platform. But the death of Flash was slow, and the end of support didn’t happen until the end of 2020.

Apple has also removed the charger plug from the iPhone case since 2020, arguing for the good the move would do for the environment and the transition to using wireless charging technologies. However, this technological migration has not yet happened and Apple faces problems with consumer protection agencies for selling a high-value product without a charger socket.