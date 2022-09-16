See the bombastic revelations that have already taken place in the Paiol of A Fazenda – Photos

This Thursday (15), Adriane Galisteu will announce live the 21st pawn chosen by the public at the R7.com. But before that, it’s worth remembering that the members of Paiol or “paioleiros” have already moved the headquarters and generated a lot of entertainment for fans of The farm with bombastic revelations about personal life, controversies, outbursts and even plans for the future. Check out some confessions! Playback/Record TV

Bia Miranda explained to her colleagues that she had broken up with her current boyfriend and stayed with former player Adriano Imperador only once. ”I went out with my mother and ended up staying with Adriano,” she revealed. The dancer also said that she is well resolved with her partner and preferred not to reveal her name. Playback/Record TV

During an activity in which the magazine should expose its impressions about the Peões, MC Créu explained his disagreement with the farmer Strawberry. ”He IS a person not to be trusted, who has serious character flaws, who goes over anything for his goals,” revealed the singer, who has not spoken to the dancer for over 10 years. Playback/Record TV

Cláudia Baronesa spoke about her withdrawal from Power Couple Brazil. The businesswoman added that she made the decision together with her husband, as the couple became destabilized. ”I’m not ashamed to have given up, but I’m so proud to be here,” she stated. Playback/Record TV

When explaining his plans for the future, if he enters the rural reality, Suzi opened her heart about the judgments she received in her career. ”I saw this invitation as an opportunity for people to really know who Suzi is,” she commented. Playback/Record TV

Bia Miranda also vented to colleagues about her turbulent relationship with her mother.. ”I allowed what she did to me when I lived under her roof. When I left, I didn’t allow it anymore,” she revealed. During the occasion, Baronesa and MC Créu advised the young woman. Playback/Record TV