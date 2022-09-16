See the dates of the finals between Corinthians and Flamengo

The final of the Copa do Brasil is set! Corinthians and Flamengo compete in the Clássico das Multidões in round-trip matches to find out who will be the great champion of the 2022 edition.

The two clashes are set to date: 12th and 19th of October, both on a Wednesday. The schedules and field orders will be defined next Tuesday (20), via a draw held by the CBF.

In addition to the iconic trophy, the winning team wins the jackpot of R$ 60 million, plus the money received until the final. The runner-up, in turn, receives R$ 25 million.

In the current season, the two clubs have already starred in a knockout competition. In the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Flamengo prevailed, beating Corinthians with two wins — 2-0 in the first leg and 1-0 in the return.

Timão and Rubro-Negro also met in this year’s Brasileirão, for the 16th round, at Neo Química Arena. This time, Corinthians won 1-0. They face each other again in the 35th round of the championship, exactly ten days after the Copa do Brasil decision.

Campaigns

The first classified in the final was Flamengo. They had a scare in the first game of the round of 16 when they lost 2-1 to Atlético-MG at Mineirão, but Fla reversed the result with a 2-0 home win.

In the quarterfinals, he dispatched Athletico-PR with a simple victory at Arena da Baixada, after the first leg ended in a goalless draw. The team of Dorival Jr. didn’t know São Paulo in the semifinals and won both matches (3-1 at Morumbi and 1-0 at Maracanã).

Corinthians confirmed its spot on Thursday (15), at the Neo Química Arena, by beating Fluminense 3-0 in the return match, after a 2-2 tie in the first leg. To get here, Vítor Pereira’s team also passed through Santos and Atlético-GO.

In the round of 16, they even lost 1-0 on the return trip, but secured a 4-0 rout in the first leg, peacefully passing the rival. He suffered a retaliation in the quarterfinals, when he was defeated by 2 to 0 in Goiânia, but was not shaken, scored a 4 to 1 at home and qualified.

It is worth mentioning that both teams entered the Copa do Brasil from the round of 16. Another coincidence is reflected in the titles: Flamengo and Corinthians have three in their luggage and are looking for the fourth.