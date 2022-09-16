See the related Fluminense for the under-23 decision

Fluminense’s under-23 team faces Cuiabá this Thursday (09/15), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Arena Pantanal, for the return game of the semifinals of the Brazilian Aspirants Championship. After winning the first match by 2 to 1, last week, Tricolor guarantees an unprecedented place in the final with just one draw. In case of victory for Mato Grosso by a goal difference, the decision will be on penalties. There is no qualifying goal in the competition.

Of the 20 athletes listed for the match, six will have the second opportunity to compete for the spot in the grand final of the Brazilian of Aspirants. Goalkeeper Gustavo Ramalho, left-back Marcos Pedro, defender Cipriano, midfielders Wisney and Emanoel and striker Samuel were part of the squad that was overtaken by Vila Nova in the 2020 semifinal.

– I arrive in this semifinal more experienced and with a very good expectation for the match. We know the importance of the place in the final for the club and for us as well. We really want this title and I hope to score more goals to help the team – said Samuel, Fluminense’s top scorer in the competition with five goals.

For Wisney, tricolor captain, this Thursday’s game has an even more special taste. He participated in all Fluminense games in 2020, but ended up missing the decisive duel against Vila Nova after testing positive for Covid on the eve of the match.

– Everyone is very focused. After the loss to Sport, we turned the key, hugged each other and made a commitment to help each other. We work hard, we think game by game and the result is the result we have achieved so far. Even with the advantage of the tie, we need to enter the field focused to leave with a positive result – said Wisney.

Check the related list:

GOALKEEPER

Gustavo Ramalho

alvaro

DEFENDERS

Cyprian

David

joilson

RIGHT SIDE

Johnny

Wisney

LEFT SIDE

Marcos Pedro

Rychelmy

MIDDLE CAMPERS

Edinho

Emanoel

Gustavo Apis

João Pedro

Wiris

Yago

ATTACKS

Alexandre Jesus

David Jose

João Neto

Luan Brito

Samuel