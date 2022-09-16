Selic: Campos Neto spoiled the market party and messed with the bets for the next Copom meeting. See what investors expect for the Selic now

Although most of the market is still betting that the Selic high cycle will come to an end at the next Copom meeting, next week, there is no denying it: BC President Roberto Campos Neto has been spoiling the party that was coming being prepared in the last few weeks.

The minutes of the August Copom meeting, combined with the deflation reading last month, left investors and analysts confident that the Brazilian basic interest rate would stabilize at 13.75% per year; some even dreamed of the possibility of cutting the Selic as early as 2023.

That was until Campos Neto and the BC’s monetary policy director, Bruno Serra Fernandes, put water on Faria Lima’s beer.

On the 5th, the president of the Central Bank once again opened the door to the possibility of a residual interest rate adjustment of 0.25 percentage point (pp), stating that the environment continues to be one of great uncertainty. Watch the video with an excerpt of the speech on our Instagram page (and take the opportunity to follow us there to receive our special content, just click here):

In the words of Campos Neto, the battle against inflation is not yet won, despite the deflation registered by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

It is easy to measure the impact of the BC chief’s words on the imagination of the Brazilian market: just look at the Copom options traded on the B3 — derivatives that allow investors to bet on interest rate decisions.

On the eve of the announcement, only 15% of investors were betting on a residual adjustment of 0.25 pp at the next meeting, while 81% indicated a maintenance scenario. The following day, those who believed in yet another interest rate hike — from 0.25 pp or 0.50 pp — had already risen to almost 30%.

Bets on a maintenance of the Selic at the current level continued to fall in the week following Campos Neto’s speech and, although this is still the base scenario for the next meeting, the number of investors who believe in the end of the monetary tightening cycle is already in next week is the lowest in over a month.

Source: B3

According to B3 data, until yesterday (14), 64.5% of expectations were for interest rates to remain at around 13.75% per year, while 34.69% pointed to an increase of 0.25 pp. — another 0.50% go further and see a rise of 0.50 pp in the Selic.

Change of discourse or alignment of expectations?

Campos Neto’s speech generated an immediate reaction in the market and placed a layer of uncertainty for the next meeting. But for market analysts, the BC chief’s pronouncement speaks more about 2023 than about the near future.

The latest inflation data, which showed a decline in prices, fueled hopes that the Central Bank could initiate a cut in the Selic rate at the beginning of next year, which was seen as precipitate by the monetary authority.

For Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, the message given by Campos Neto was an attempt to guide market expectations in the face of the uncertainties that still circulate in the economic scenario at the turn of 2022 to 2023.

“What he did was to rescue the reading of the minutes and the communiqué of the August meeting, that there is room for a residual adjustment”, said Abdelmalack.

In the economist’s view, despite the deflationary records, it is necessary to remember that the coming quarters should be boosted by the temporary measures adopted by the government to keep the economy heated and restore the population’s income.

And, although the Focus bulletin continues to correct inflation expectations for next year downwards, there may be a contrary movement if there is a greater pressure on services inflation, inherited from recent stimuli.

Contrary to the BC’s compiled of estimates, the future yield curve may be a more palpable indication of how much the scenario has deteriorated in recent weeks, since interbank deposit contracts (DIs) are investments — and, naturally, they involve money.

With the signs that the Central Bank is not willing to risk a hasty cut in interest rates, the curve started to postpone a fall for the Selic. Contrary to what has been priced in recent weeks, the market now expects the base rate to decline again only in May 2023 — and to remain at around 12% per year until the beginning of 2024.

Powell and RCN side by side?

The deterioration of the expectation for maintenance for the next meeting also had a little push from another central bank president — Jerome Powell, head of the Federal Reserve, of the United States.

For Rafael Passos, partner-analyst at Ajax Capital, the hardening of Campos Neto’s speech is in line with the posture of his Fed colleagues, even though the Copom is in a much more advanced stage of the monetary tightening cycle – and that, abroad , it is still necessary to calmly follow the activity and inflation data to try to predict the adjustment ceiling.

In recent weeks, Fed officials have also shown a firmer speech against inflation, and the negative surprise with the US consumer price index has increased bets that the US central bank will raise interest rates by more than 0.75 pp. next Wednesday (21).

Looking at the trading of Copom options, one can see that the US inflation data changed the bets of Brazilian investors, leading to a new growth in expectations for a residual adjustment.

The change followed the posture also seen in New York. According to the CME Group, which monitors adjustment probabilities for the next BCB meeting, the odds of a 0.75 pp rise at the next meeting are 80%, versus 20% for a 1 pp adjustment.