‘Semana do Cinema’ has tickets for R$ 10 until September 21

THE Film Week started this Thursday, 15th, in rooms all over Brazil. Until the 21st of September, customers can guarantee their ticket to see any movie showing for just R$10.

The campaign promoted by FENEEC (National Federation of Film Exhibiting Companies) aims to encourage the public to return to cinemas. Large networks such as Cinemark, Cinépolis and UCI are participating in the promotion.

The promotion is valid for all films on display, with the exception of 3D sessions shown at Itaú Cinemas and Cinemark. Also at Cinemark and Cinépolis, VIP rooms do not participate.

“With this campaign, we want to celebrate the return of the public and democratize even more in the country access to the magic that only the cinematographic experience provides”, says Lúcio Otoni, president of FENEEC.

In addition to the single affordable ticket, the combo with a popcorn and two soft drinks will have a promotional value of R$ 29 at several participating establishments.

Service