September IGP-10 drops 0.90%, second consecutive deflation, says FGV

The General Price Index – 10 (IGP-10) dropped 0.90% in September compared to August, according to Fundação Getúlio Vargas. In the previous month, the index had also registered a negative change (-0.69%). With this result, the index accumulates a high of 7.45% in the year and 8.24% in 12 months.

According to André Braz, coordinator of FGV’s price indices, fuels continue to contribute to reducing inflationary pressures, both at the producer and consumer level.

The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) dropped 1.18% in September. In the previous month, the index had registered a rate of -0.65%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) changed -0.14% in September, compared to a drop of 1.56% in the previous month.

“In the IPA, the variation rate of diesel went from 2.28% to -6.70%, being the main negative influence. In the CPI, the rate of change of gasoline fell less (from -16.88% to -9.66%), but remained as the greatest negative influence”, he said.

In the CPI, 5 of the 8 classes of expenses that make up the index registered an increase in their rates of change: Education, Reading and Recreation (from -5.75% in August to 4.00% in September), Transport (from -5, 71% to -2.97%, in the same comparison), Housing (-0.52% to 0.08%), Health and Personal Care (0.57% to 0.83%) and Clothing (0.44% to 0.68%).

The main contributions to this movement came from airfare, gasoline, residential electricity tariff, toiletries and personal care, and clothing.

On the other hand, the groups that show drops in price changes were: Food (from 0.99% in August to -0.24% in September), Communication (-0.31% to -0.88%) and Miscellaneous Expenses (0.32% to 0.15%).

In these expense classes, the biggest influences came from dairy products, telephony combo, internet and pay TV and cigarettes.

INCC

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) had deflation of -0.02% in September. In the previous month the rate had been positive at 0.74%. The three groups that make up the INCC recorded the following changes from August to September: Materials and Equipment (0.34% to -0.32%), Services (0.60% to 0.44%) and Labor ( 1.13% to 0.17%).

