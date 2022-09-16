Shakira x Gerard Piqué: the player’s new target after the controversial separation is the singer’s 15 Grammys. Understand!

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been separated since June and have been fighting several battles over the couple’s millionaire possessions. After a dispute over a plane and an argument over custody of the children, the new targets of the couple’s imbroglio are… the 15 Grammys won by the Colombian woman.

According to the Spanish newspaper La Razón, Shakira’s gramophones are in a showcase of a company that Piqué, who already circulates freely with his new girlfriend, owns. The singer has already asked for her trophies back, but so far, the player has not returned them. According to the Spanish press, the athlete intends to use these prizes as a bargain to negotiate the assets during the separation of property.

Of the 15 Grammys that Shakira accumulates, three are for the American edition and 11 are for the Latin edition; she even has a lifetime achievement trophy. In 2006, the Colombian singer became the first woman to win the Latin Grammy for “Record of the Year” and “Song of the Year” for “La Tortura” and “Album of the Year” for “Fijación Oral, Vol. “.

NETWORKERS REACT TO SAGA BY SHAKIRA’S GRAMMYS

On the social networks, fans of the singer and netizens sympathized with Shakira for the fight to have her prizes back.

“The Spaniards continue to steal Colombia’s gold”, pointed out a netizen. “She just didn’t get his Ballons d’Or because he never won one.“, mocked another ‘twitter’. “Better known as Shakira’s ex”, said another fan. “Pique not wanting to return Shakira’s Grammys to me is the supreme of how macho is a scrotum”, shot another profile.