“She has something else…”

Humberto Martins is confirmed in the cast of ‘Crossing‘ and the veteran will play the businessman Warformer partner of moretti (Rodrigo Lombardi) and husband of Deborah (Grazi Massafera). This week, the actor broke the silence and gave his opinion on the acting work of his co-worker, Jade Picon, also confirmed in the work.

It turns out that this Thursday (15th), the press conference of ‘Crossing‘ and the artist was asked about the work performed by Picon in the recordings. Martins praised the content creator and made it clear that he considers his partner a true ‘prodigy’ when he is in front of the cameras.

“This girl is a prodigy. I’m not trying to suck up to anyone. I’ve worked with several young actresses, I’ve been the father of several others… Not criticizing the others, but comparing, she has something more for her. profession than simply the ego or the vanity”, praised Humberto Martins for the portal journalist OnScreen.

“She wants to grow up, she wants to be an actress, she wants to give it her all. It’s been great working with her. Looks like a professional who already has 10 years of career. has the text in tip of the tongue, develops very well. It even surprises me. I have to be careful because otherwise I’ll be watching her on stage.”, concluded the veteran.