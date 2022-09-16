She-Hulk warms up for Daredevil’s return (with new look) to the MCU

Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) practically needed a fashion intervention from best friend Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) — and some unfriendly professional advice from his lawyer, Mallory Book (Renee Elise Goldsberry) — to deal with the clunky suits that have become her trademark since she started working at GLK & H. The collective effort, however, proved successful, because at the end of the episode the heroine went to get her new costumes from the super studio. exclusive to Luke (Griffin Matthews). But there’s more to this scene than a simple transformation.

As Jen tried on the designer’s created pieces, the series revealed that he didn’t lie when he said he had important clients. Complaining about his assistant Tinsley’s indiscretion, Luke takes an uncovered box on the counter to one of the corners of his space. Inside it was nothing more, nothing less than Daredevil’s yellow helmet (Charlie Cox), revealed in the trailer for San Diego Comic-Con. I mean, Matt Murdock is on his way to Los Angeles!

It’s also worth noting that Luke made more than just blazers and dress pants that fit the different sizes of Jen and She-Hulk. He presented her with an extra piece. The series doesn’t get to show what he refers to, but through her comment (“I don’t know if I’ll have any occasion to…”) there are two possibilities: either Luke designed the gala dress we see her wearing in the previews, or else we are faced with the purple and white uniform, which should mark the final stage of her acceptance of the superheroine life. Let’s face it, the chances are higher that it’s the last option, even more considering that She-Hulk appears in the trailers with this costume when she meets Daredevil. But the series never tires of surprising, so who knows.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

