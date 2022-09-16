Should Medications Change After Serotonin Is Ruled Out for Causes of Depression? – 09/14/2022

In July, a study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry indicated that depression is not related to low levels of serotonin, the “happiness hormone”. Until then, the neurotransmitter was directly associated with the condition, including guiding the development of drugs that focused on its action to treat the disease.

The review, which compiled 17 studies, indicates that serotonin levels do not differ between people with and without depression. The researchers recalled that the theory that a chemical change causes depression has a lot of influence and is even quite familiar to the lay public.

“The main areas of research on serotonin provide no consistent evidence for an association between serotonin and depression, and no support for the hypothesis that depression is caused by reduced serotonin activity or concentrations,” the University team wrote. college of London, England.

However, even without the correlation, the authors of the study emphasize that the use of drugs should not be suspended, as they end up freaking out effect and the condition may worsen if weaning occurs without medical advice.

In addition, despite causing a stir, the study’s findings are not entirely new to researchers of the disease, say experts consulted by Live well. The review itself compiles studies that already showed the absence of cause-effect associated with neurotransmitter indices.

“The synthesis does not surprise anyone who is involved in psychopharmacology. Attributing depression to low serotonin would be an oversimplification, because there is a cascade of events that lead to the disease. We know some stages, but many are still unknown”, points out psychiatrist Luiz Alberto Hetem, PhD from the FMRP-USP (School of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo).

Why has serotonin been linked to depression?

In medicine, it is common for drugs initially used for a disease to also work against other conditions. So it was with the first antidepressant, developed in 1957, a drug to treat tuberculosis, but which had an effect on mood.

“It was not known why, but the drug resolved cases of depression. Later, it was discovered that it inhibited the reuptake of serotonin and noradrenaline, causing these substances to increase and the disease to improve. So, it was thought that depression would be caused by the decrease in these neurotransmitters”, explains Hetem.

Reuptake is a very common mechanism for antidepressants, increasing the availability of neurotransmitters and improving communication between neurons.

The monoamine theory — which indicated a deficit of neurotransmitters in some areas of the brain as a possible cause of depression — was first proposed in the 1960s. And the influence of serotonin increased in the following decades, especially because in 1988 selective reuptake inhibitors of the neurotransmitter began to be sold. This is the case of Prozac, which has fluoxetine as an active ingredient. Called the “happy pill”, the medication had less intense side effects compared to drugs in use until then.

“It was a revolutionary drug, the first to be commercialized. The development came from a study funded by the US government that found a billion-dollar loss in the country due to depression, based on an FDA survey. [agência regulatória dos EUA nos moldes da Anvisa]”, says psychiatrist Ediwyrton Freitas, from the HU-UFPI (University Hospital of the Federal University of Piauí), linked to the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

With the focus of treatment on serotonin, it was natural for the lay public to associate that a neurotransmitter dysfunction would justify depression.

“And there’s the role of marketing, which simplifies things for them to be understood, saying that raising serotonin fixes something behind depression. But scientifically, saying that is failure information”, comments psychiatrist Carlos Cais, a doctor from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and founding partner of healthtech Elibre Mental Health.

Future of medications: changes on the way?

One of the warnings in the review published in July is that patients should not stop taking their medication on their own. The treatments, called first-line, are positive for at least two-thirds of cases of depression, says Cais. That is, even if serotonin is not related to the disease, the drugs in use work for some reason – still unknown.

“This does not change the treatment of the disease, the fact of knowing that it is not [remissão de sintomas por alta da serotonina], does not mean that it has no effect. The information is nothing new and does not change the fact that drugs work for most people. If the doctor is well informed, when he prescribed, he was already aware of the findings brought about by the study”, says the psychiatrist.

According to the experts consulted, drugs should remain the first option to treat depression. The trend is to explore alternatives for people who do not respond to conventional interventions – such as ketamine, which acts on the glutamatergic system and is an option for cases of resistant depression, when the person does not show improvement after treatment with two different drugs in doses and appropriate time.

no biomarker

However, the study points out that the analysis of the neurotransmitter should not serve as a possible biomarker — molecular components that, when altered, guide the identification of pathologies in the body. This analysis, in general, is already distant from clinical practice because it is not a routine examination.

According to psychiatrist Luiz Alberto Hetem, measuring serotonin is also difficult because it is not possible to isolate microscopic brain circuits, contemplating only the entire brain or a good part of the organ. Therefore, the diagnosis of depression is based on the person’s symptoms, which must persist for at least 14 days.

Some professionals, according to the specialist, may mistakenly measure plasma serotonin (in the blood) as a way of proving depression. “I wish things were that simple. There is no correlation with the brain and when the substance is high in the blood it is a marker for tumors and cancer,” says Hetem.

Why is it so difficult to find the causes of depression?

Depression is a disease with multifactorial causes, including genetic, environmental and lifestyle relationships. “In the future, the processes should indicate immunological, inflammatory and neuropsychiatric interactions”, comments psychiatrist Ediwyrton Freitas.

Finding its causes and biological changes is difficult because there is a gap between brain and mind, a common obstacle for psychiatrists. For example, a person with heart failure has a cascade of events that characterize the condition, such as a swollen, dilated heart with thin walls. In depression, apart from the mood presentation, there is still nothing in the body to indicate the condition.

“There are brains, neuronal and intracellular systems, but a piece is missing to reach the disease, which leads to the absence of a definition of a biomarker. That’s where the history, the traumas, frustrations, difficulties that the person goes through”, explains Luiz Alberto Hetem .

