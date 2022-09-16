Son of Viviane Araujo wears a fun look and the actress shares photos with fans: ‘Little cold’

Viviane Araujo showed her son prepared for the cold in photos published on Instagram this Thursday (15). In the images, Joaquim, born on September 6, appears wearing a fuzzy jumpsuit with teddy bear ears. In fact, it is impossible not to fall in love with the little one, who has already been putting on a show of style. “What a nice chill, right guys?”, captioned the wife of businessman Guilherme Militão.

Followers were delighted with the record. “What a beautiful thing!”, said one. “How cute,” said another.Hotness”, commented a third. The resemblance between father and son ended up impressing and did not go unnoticed by the actress’s followers.The mini Militao. It’s all daddy”, noted one. “Dad’s face”, pointed out another. “Looks like dad”, said a fan.



Afterwards, Viviane showed the boy’s breastfeeding and a technique she has used to lose her belly. “It’s all coming back into place,” vibrated the first-time mom. The artist left the maternity ward last Thursday (8) and, since then, has shown her routine with her firstborn.

To get pregnant, Viviane used the egg donation method. She started treatment in 2021 and announced her pregnancy in February this year.