Sony Is Happy To Slow Down Activision Blizzard Acquisition, And Makes New Attacks

Sony welcomed the decision of the British antitrust body, the CMA, to carry out more in-depth investigations into Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, retaining the deal, and took the opportunity to make a new move against the house of Redmond.

According to an official press release from the company, communicated to Games Industry:

“By giving Microsoft control of games from Activision, as Call of Dutythe agreement would have great negative implications for players and for the future of the video game industry. The certainty that the PlayStation players will continue to have the best gaming experience possible and we appreciate CMA’s interest in defending them.”

Now Sony is completely out in the open on this matter, presenting itself as the third wheel in the deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard given its huge interests in the matter. For a while, is the only company that has entered the acquisition pathwith statements very stronglike this one or that of Jim Ryan a few days ago, which make clear the Japanese multinational’s nervousness at the prospect of miss the Call of Duty series considered fundamental for the continued success of PlayStation platforms in the coming years as well.

In short, we are in a declared console warwith one of the two conflicting parties and who will fight to the last consequences.

