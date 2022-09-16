Sormani sees Arrascaeta ‘excellent’ for South America, questions lack of proposals from Europe and says in which Uruguayan league would yield: ‘I think I would play’

Arrascaeta is in a great season for Flamengo, with 12 goals and 17 assists so far

Scorer of the winning goal Flamengo upon Sao Paulo, Giorgian De Arrascaeta has had another spectacular season with the red-black shirt. After the confrontation, Filipe Luis and wheeledteammates, praised the Uruguayan and stated that the midfielder has football to play in any European team.

However, for Fábio Sormanicommentator for the sports channels of disney, the situation is different. during the program F90 this Thursday (15), the journalist said that shirt 14 would not be able to keep up with the rhythm of the Premier League and questioned that a proposal had never arrived from the Uruguayan.

“Honestly, I already talked about this topic. I think by domestic, South American standards, he is excellent. What surprises me is that no proposal has come from any large or medium-sized company in Europe”, he began by stating.

“His opinion (Filipe Luis), I respect it. I only work with facts, understand? Facts. Player who is 28 years old. He’s been at Flamengo for four years, two or three more at cruise. He’s been in football that’s been a showcase for eight seasons. And playing like this. Of course, Flamengo boosted his game even more. What surprises me is this. It works here, it’s more difficult there. Premier League he doesn’t play. It’s a lot of rush and strength. He has none or the other in my opinion. It cadences the game, I’m not saying it’s wrong. He plays the game in cadence, the English game is different”, he added.

For Sormani, Arrascaeta could be successful acting in Europe if he chose to go to some football club. LaLiga.

“O barcelona it’s the Real Madrid? I could play in Spanish football, I think I would play. But why doesn’t an offer appear, understand?”

Midfielder Arrascaeta’s season for Flamengo has been spectacular. Scorer of the goal that gave the victory to Rubro-Negro over São Paulo, last Wednesday (14), for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasilthe Uruguayan accumulates 12 tries and 17 assists in 49 matches in the year.